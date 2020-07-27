Fans crean ediciones especiales del XSX de Halo Infinite, Fable y The Witcher

Una de las actividades favoritas de los fans es crear ediciones especiales de sus consolas preferidas. En el pasado hemos mostrado algunas imágenes enfocadas en el PS5, sin embargo, después del Xbox Games Showcase de la semana pasada, aquellos que planean adquirir un Xbox Series X se han puesto a trabajar y nos muestran un par de diseños interesantes para la siguiente consola de Microsoft.
Los primeros dos provienen del usuario XboxPope, quien ha creado un par de Xbox Series X con diseños especiales basados en Halo Infinite y el nuevo Fable. El primero de estos cuenta con un color verde, similar al de la armadura de Master Chief, y el ya icónico número 117. La segunda pieza de hardware nos muestra un relieve en vivos en dorado y con un control que también luce fantástico.
Por otro lado, el usuario Pixelstag nos ofrece un Xbox Series X basado en The Witcher 3. No solo se puede apreciar la versión con el ya clásico color rojo de la serie, sino también otras ediciones de Xbox Series X con diferentes tonalidades.
Tried out a new design for the new Xbox – this one from my favourite game. Added a few colour variations too
