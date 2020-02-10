Éstos son todos los ganadores de la 92da entrega de los Premios Óscar

La Ceremonia de la 92da entrega de los Premios Óscar se está llevando a cabo en estos momentos y, a pesar de que 2019 estuvo lleno de excelentes películas, sólo una puede ser la ganadora. Cualquiera de los nueve cintas nominadas a Mejor Película pudo llevarse a casa la tan añorada estatuilla de oro.

A continuación puedes conocer la lista de ganadores:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

1917 (Universal)

Ford v Ferrari (Fox)

The Irishman (Netflix)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Joker (Warner Bros.)

Little Women (Sony)

Marriage Story (Netflix)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)

Parasite (Neon) – GANADORA

ACTOR PRINCIPAL

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) – GANADOR

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy) – GANADORA

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story) – GANADORA

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

ACTOR DE REPARTO

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) – GANADOR

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Bong Joon Ho (Parasite) – GANADOR

Sam Mendes (1917)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)

Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi) – GANADOR

Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)

Little Women (Greta Gerwig)

The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)

Knives Out (Rian Johnson)

Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)

Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han) – GANADOR

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Miserables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea) – GANADOR

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – GANADOR

Parasite

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker) – GANADOR

The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)

Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)

Joker (Jeff Groth)

Parasite (Jinmo Yang)

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

1917 (Roger Deakins) – GANADOR

The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)

Joker (Lawrence Sher)

The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

1917 – GANADOR

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Joker

Little Women – GANADOR

MEZCLA DE AUDIO

1917 – GANADOR

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

EDICIÓN DE AUDIO

1917

Ford v Ferrari – GANADOR

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

MÚSICA ORIGINAL

1917 (Thomas Newman)

Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir) – GANADOR

Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)

Marriage Story (Randy Newman)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (John Williams)

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

American Factory (Netflix) – GANADOR

The Cave (National Geographic)

The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)

For Sama (PBS)

Honeyland (Neon)

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL CORTO

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) – GANADOR

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

1917

Bombshell – GANADORA

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dreamworks)

I Lost My Body (Netflix)

Klaus (Netflix)

Missing Link (United Artists Releasing)

Toy Story 4 (Pixar) – GANADOR

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love – GANADOR

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

MEJOR CORTO

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window – GANADOR

Saria

A Sister

CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (Toy Story 4) — Randy Newman

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin – GANADORES

“I’m Standing With You” (Breakthrough) — Diane Warren

“Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez

“Stand Up” (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

Vía: Óscar