Éstos son todos los ganadores de la 92da entrega de los Premios Óscar

La Ceremonia de la 92da entrega de los Premios Óscar se está llevando a cabo en estos momentos y, a pesar de que 2019 estuvo lleno de excelentes películas, sólo una puede ser la ganadora. Cualquiera de los nueve cintas nominadas a Mejor Película pudo llevarse a casa la tan añorada estatuilla de oro.
A continuación puedes conocer la lista de ganadores:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
1917 (Universal)
Ford v Ferrari (Fox)
The Irishman (Netflix)
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Little Women (Sony)
Marriage Story (Netflix)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
Parasite (Neon) – GANADORA
ACTOR PRINCIPAL
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) – GANADOR
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renée Zellweger (Judy) – GANADORA
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story) – GANADORA
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
ACTOR DE REPARTO
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) – GANADOR
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Bong Joon Ho (Parasite) – GANADOR
Sam Mendes (1917)
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)
Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi) – GANADOR
Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)
Little Women (Greta Gerwig)
The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
Knives Out (Rian Johnson)
Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han) – GANADOR
MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Miserables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea) – GANADOR
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – GANADOR
Parasite
MEJOR EDICIÓN
Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker) – GANADOR
The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)
Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)
Joker (Jeff Groth)
Parasite (Jinmo Yang)
MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA
1917 (Roger Deakins) – GANADOR
The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
Joker (Lawrence Sher)
The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
1917 – GANADOR
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Joker
Little Women – GANADOR
MEZCLA DE AUDIO
1917 – GANADOR
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
EDICIÓN DE AUDIO
1917
Ford v Ferrari – GANADOR
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
MÚSICA ORIGINAL
1917 (Thomas Newman)
Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir) – GANADOR
Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)
Marriage Story (Randy Newman)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (John Williams)
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
American Factory (Netflix) – GANADOR
The Cave (National Geographic)
The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)
For Sama (PBS)
Honeyland (Neon)
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL CORTO
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) – GANADOR
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
1917
Bombshell – GANADORA
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dreamworks)
I Lost My Body (Netflix)
Klaus (Netflix)
Missing Link (United Artists Releasing)
Toy Story 4 (Pixar) – GANADOR
MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love – GANADOR
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
MEJOR CORTO
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window – GANADOR
Saria
A Sister
CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (Toy Story 4) — Randy Newman
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin – GANADORES
“I’m Standing With You” (Breakthrough) — Diane Warren
“Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
“Stand Up” (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo
