Estos son los ganadores del Emmy 2022

Cada cierto tiempo se premia a lo mejor de la televisión mediante la ceremonia de los Emmy Awards, premiación en donde entran series animadas, live action, películas para televisión y hasta documentales. Y ahora, la última entrega se ha llevado a cabo con resultados de lo más variados y programas que ya se habían destacado por sus temporadas.

Aquí la lista completa:

SERIE LIMITADA O DE ANTOLOGÍA, CATEGORÍA DE PELÍCULA

Serie limitada

Dopesick

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus – GANADOR

Película de televisión

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers – GANADOR

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911!: The Hunt for Q-Anon

The Survivor

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Dirección de una serie limitada

Danny Strong, Dopesick

Francesca Gregorini, The Dropout

Hiro Murai, Station Eleven

John Wells, Maid

Michael Showalter, The Dropout

Mike White, The White Lotus – GANADOR

Escritor para una serie limitada o una película

Danny Strong, Dopesick

Elizabeth Meriwether, The Dropout

Molly Smith Metzler, Maid

Mike White, The White Lotus – GANADOR

Patrick Somerville, Station Eleven

Sarah Burgess, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Actor principal en una serie limitada o película

Andrew Garfield, Bajo el estandarte del cielo

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Michael Keaton, Dopesick – GANADOR

Oscar Isaac, Escenas de un matrimonio

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Actriz principal en una serie limitada o película

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout – GANADORA

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Actor de reparto en miniserie o película

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus – GANADOR

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Seth Rogen, Pam y Tommy

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Will Poulter, Dopesick

Actriz de reparto en miniserie o película

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus – GANADORA

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

CATEGORÍA DRAMÁTICA

Series de drama

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession – GANADOR

Yellowjackets

Dirección de una serie dramática

Ben Stiller, Severance

Cathy Yan, Succession

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game – GANADOR

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets

Lorene Scafaria, Succession

Mark Mylod, Succession

Escritor para una serie dramática

Ashley Lyle y Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets

Chris Mundy, Ozark

Dan Erickson, Severance

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game

Jesse Armstrong, Succession – GANADOR

Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle y Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets

Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul

Actor principal en una serie dramática

Adam Scott, Severance

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Brian Cox, Succession

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game – GANADOR

Actriz principal en una serie dramática

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria – GANADORA

Actor de reparto en una serie dramática

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Christopher Walken, Severance

John Turturro, Severance

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfayden, Succession – GANADOR

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

Actriz de reparto en una serie dramática

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Smith Cameron, Succession

Julia Garner, Ozark – GANADOR

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Actor invitado en una serie dramática

Adrien Brody, Sucesión

Alexander Skarsgard, Sucesión

Arian Moayed, Sucesión

Colman Domingo, Euphoria – GANADOR

James Cromwell, Sucesión

Tom Pelphrey, Ozark

Actriz invitada en una serie dramática

Harriet Walter, Succession

Hope Davis, Succession

Lee You-mi, Squid Game – GANADORA

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Martha Kelly, Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan, Succession

CATEGORÍA DE COMEDIA

Series de comedia

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Frena tu entusiasmo

Trucos

Maravillosa Sra. Maisel

Solo asesinatos en el edificio

Ted Lasso – GANADOR

Lo que hacemos en las sombras

Dirección de una serie de comedia

Bill Hader, Barry

Cherien Dabis, Solo asesinatos en el edificio

Hiro Murai, Atlanta

Jamie Babbit, Solo asesinatos en el edificio

Lucia Aniello, Hacks

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show

MJ Delaney, Ted lasso – GANADOR

Escritor para una serie de comedia

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – GANADOR

Duffy Boudreau, Barry

Alec Berg y Bill Hader, Barry

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs y Jen Statsky, Hacks

Steve Martin y John Hoffman, Only Murders In The Building

Jane Becker, Ted Lasso

Sarah Naftalis, Lo que hacemos en las sombras

Stefani Robinson, Lo que hacemos en las sombras

Actor principal en una serie de comedia

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, El gran

Steve Martin, Solo asesinatos en el edificio

Martin Short, Solo asesinatos en el edificio

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – GANADOR

Actriz principal en una serie de comedia

Rachel Brosnahan, la maravillosa señora Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, la azafata

Elle Fanning, la gran

Issa Rae, la insegura

Jean Smart, Hacks – GANADORA

Actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso – GANADOR

Henry Winkler, Barry

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary – GANADOR

Actor invitado en una serie de comedia

Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

James Lance, Ted Lasso

Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building – GANADOR

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Actriz invitada en una serie de comedia

Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Jane Adams, Hacks

Jane Lynch, Solo asesinatos en el edificio

Laurie Metcalfe, Hacks – GANADORA

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

CATEGORÍA DE COMEDIA

Series de comedia

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Frena tu entusiasmo

Trucos

Maravillosa Sra. Maisel

Solo asesinatos en el edificio

Ted Lasso – GANADOR

Lo que hacemos en las sombras

Dirección de una serie de comedia

Bill Hader, Barry

Cherien Dabis, Only Murders In The Building

Hiro Murai, Atlanta

Jamie Babbit, Only Murders In The Building

Lucia Aniello, Hacks

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show

MJ Delaney, Ted lasso – GANADOR

Escribir para una serie de comedia

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – GANADOR

Duffy Boudreau, Barry

Alec Berg y Bill Hader, Barry

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs y Jen Statsky, Hacks

Steve Martin y John Hoffman, Only Murders In The Building

Jane Becker, Ted Lasso

Sarah Naftalis, What We Do In The Shadows

Stefani Robinson, What We Do In The Shadows

Actor principal en una serie de comedia

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, El gran

Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – GANADOR

Actriz principal en una serie de comedia

Rachel Brosnahan, la maravillosa señora Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, la azafata

Elle Fanning, la gran

Issa Rae, la insegura

Jean Smart, Hacks – GANADORA

Actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso – GANADOR

Henry Winkler, Barry

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary – GANADOR

Actor invitado en una serie de comedia

Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

James Lance, Ted Lasso

Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building – GANADOR

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Actriz invitada en una serie de comedia

Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Jane Adams, Hacks

Jane Lynch, Solo asesinatos en el edificio

Laurie Metcalfe, Hacks – GANADORA

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

CATEGORÍA DE REALIDAD

Anfitrión de un programa de realidad o competencia

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski y Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Nicole Byer, ¡Lo lograron!

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John y Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

Amy Poehler y Nick Offerman, Making It

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race – GANADOR

Programa de Realidad Estructurada

Antiques Roadshow

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye – GANADOR

Shark Tank

Programa de realidad no estructurada

Under Deck Mediterranean

Cheer

Love On The Spectrum EE . UU.: GANADOR

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked

Selling Sunset

Programa de Competición

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Girls: ¡ GANADOR

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

La increíble carrera

Top Chef

La voz

CATEGORÍA DE VARIEDAD

Serie de charlas de variedades

¡Jimmy Kimmel en vivo!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – GANADOR

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Serie de bocetos variados

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live – GANADOR

Especial de variedades (pregrabado)

Adele: Solo una noche – GANADORA

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

ANIMACIÓN

programa animado

Arcane – GANADOR

Hamburguesas de Bob

Rick y Morty

Los Simpson

¿What if…?

Programa animado de formato corto

Love, Death + Robots – GANADOR

Robot Chicken

Star Wars: Visions

The Boys Presents: Diabolical

When Billie Met Lisa

Interpretación de la voz en off del personaje

Chadwick Boseman como Star Lord T’Challa, ¿What if…? – GANADOR

Murray Abraham como Khonshu, Moon Knight

Jeffrey Wright como The Watcher, What If…?

Jessica Walter como Malory Archer, Archer

Julie Andrews como Lady Whistledown, Bridgerton

Maya Rudolph como Connie The Hormone Monstress, Big Mouth

Stanley Tucci como Bitsy, Central Park

Vía: Discussing Film