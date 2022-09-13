Estos son los ganadores del Emmy 2022

Cada cierto tiempo se premia a lo mejor de la televisión mediante la ceremonia de los Emmy Awards, premiación en donde entran series animadas, live action, películas para televisión y hasta documentales. Y ahora, la última entrega se ha llevado a cabo con resultados de lo más variados y programas que ya se habían destacado por sus temporadas.
Aquí la lista completa:
SERIE LIMITADA O DE ANTOLOGÍA, CATEGORÍA DE PELÍCULA
Serie limitada
Dopesick
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus – GANADOR
Película de televisión
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers – GANADOR
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Reno 911!: The Hunt for Q-Anon
The Survivor
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas
Dirección de una serie limitada
Danny Strong, Dopesick
Francesca Gregorini, The Dropout
Hiro Murai, Station Eleven
John Wells, Maid
Michael Showalter, The Dropout
Mike White, The White Lotus – GANADOR
Escritor para una serie limitada o una película
Danny Strong, Dopesick
Elizabeth Meriwether, The Dropout
Molly Smith Metzler, Maid
Mike White, The White Lotus – GANADOR
Patrick Somerville, Station Eleven
Sarah Burgess, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Actor principal en una serie limitada o película
Andrew Garfield, Bajo el estandarte del cielo
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Michael Keaton, Dopesick – GANADOR
Oscar Isaac, Escenas de un matrimonio
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Actriz principal en una serie limitada o película
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout – GANADORA
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Actor de reparto en miniserie o película
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus – GANADOR
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam y Tommy
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Actriz de reparto en miniserie o película
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus – GANADORA
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Mare Winningham, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
CATEGORÍA DRAMÁTICA
Series de drama
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession – GANADOR
Yellowjackets
Dirección de una serie dramática
Ben Stiller, Severance
Cathy Yan, Succession
Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game – GANADOR
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets
Lorene Scafaria, Succession
Mark Mylod, Succession
Escritor para una serie dramática
Ashley Lyle y Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets
Chris Mundy, Ozark
Dan Erickson, Severance
Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game
Jesse Armstrong, Succession – GANADOR
Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle y Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets
Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul
Actor principal en una serie dramática
Adam Scott, Severance
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Brian Cox, Succession
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game – GANADOR
Actriz principal en una serie dramática
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria – GANADORA
Actor de reparto en una serie dramática
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Christopher Walken, Severance
John Turturro, Severance
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfayden, Succession – GANADOR
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
Actriz de reparto en una serie dramática
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Smith Cameron, Succession
Julia Garner, Ozark – GANADOR
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Actor invitado en una serie dramática
Adrien Brody, Sucesión
Alexander Skarsgard, Sucesión
Arian Moayed, Sucesión
Colman Domingo, Euphoria – GANADOR
James Cromwell, Sucesión
Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
Actriz invitada en una serie dramática
Harriet Walter, Succession
Hope Davis, Succession
Lee You-mi, Squid Game – GANADORA
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Martha Kelly, Euphoria
Sanaa Lathan, Succession
CATEGORÍA DE COMEDIA
Series de comedia
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Frena tu entusiasmo
Trucos
Maravillosa Sra. Maisel
Solo asesinatos en el edificio
Ted Lasso – GANADOR
Lo que hacemos en las sombras
Dirección de una serie de comedia
Bill Hader, Barry
Cherien Dabis, Solo asesinatos en el edificio
Hiro Murai, Atlanta
Jamie Babbit, Solo asesinatos en el edificio
Lucia Aniello, Hacks
Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show
MJ Delaney, Ted lasso – GANADOR
Escritor para una serie de comedia
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – GANADOR
Duffy Boudreau, Barry
Alec Berg y Bill Hader, Barry
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs y Jen Statsky, Hacks
Steve Martin y John Hoffman, Only Murders In The Building
Jane Becker, Ted Lasso
Sarah Naftalis, Lo que hacemos en las sombras
Stefani Robinson, Lo que hacemos en las sombras
Actor principal en una serie de comedia
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, El gran
Steve Martin, Solo asesinatos en el edificio
Martin Short, Solo asesinatos en el edificio
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – GANADOR
Actriz principal en una serie de comedia
Rachel Brosnahan, la maravillosa señora Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, la azafata
Elle Fanning, la gran
Issa Rae, la insegura
Jean Smart, Hacks – GANADORA
Actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso – GANADOR
Henry Winkler, Barry
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary – GANADOR
Actor invitado en una serie de comedia
Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
James Lance, Ted Lasso
Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building – GANADOR
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Actriz invitada en una serie de comedia
Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Jane Adams, Hacks
Jane Lynch, Solo asesinatos en el edificio
Laurie Metcalfe, Hacks – GANADORA
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
CATEGORÍA DE REALIDAD
Anfitrión de un programa de realidad o competencia
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski y Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Nicole Byer, ¡Lo lograron!
Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John y Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
Amy Poehler y Nick Offerman, Making It
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race – GANADOR
Programa de Realidad Estructurada
Antiques Roadshow
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye – GANADOR
Shark Tank
Programa de realidad no estructurada
Under Deck Mediterranean
Cheer
Love On The Spectrum EE . UU.: GANADOR
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked
Selling Sunset
Programa de Competición
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Girls: ¡ GANADOR
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
La increíble carrera
Top Chef
La voz
CATEGORÍA DE VARIEDAD
Serie de charlas de variedades
¡Jimmy Kimmel en vivo!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – GANADOR
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Serie de bocetos variados
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live – GANADOR
Especial de variedades (pregrabado)
Adele: Solo una noche – GANADORA
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
ANIMACIÓN
programa animado
Arcane – GANADOR
Hamburguesas de Bob
Rick y Morty
Los Simpson
¿What if…?
Programa animado de formato corto
Love, Death + Robots – GANADOR
Robot Chicken
Star Wars: Visions
The Boys Presents: Diabolical
When Billie Met Lisa
Interpretación de la voz en off del personaje
Chadwick Boseman como Star Lord T’Challa, ¿What if…? – GANADOR
Murray Abraham como Khonshu, Moon Knight
Jeffrey Wright como The Watcher, What If…?
Jessica Walter como Malory Archer, Archer
Julie Andrews como Lady Whistledown, Bridgerton
Maya Rudolph como Connie The Hormone Monstress, Big Mouth
Stanley Tucci como Bitsy, Central Park
