El primer tráiler de Earthworm Jim 4 ya está aquí, y los fans no están contentos

11/08/2020

Earthworm Jim fue uno de los iconos más populares de los videojuegos durante la década de los 90’s. Con un par de juegos en Super Nintendo y SEGA Genesis, así como una caricatura, es una tragedia que la llegada del nuevo milenio no tratara tan bien a este personaje. Sin embargo, en 2021 veremos el regreso de Earthworm Jim a la industria, y digamos que la primera impresión no es la mejor.

Earthworm Jim 4 será una exclusiva del Intellivision Amico, consola que estará disponible hasta abril de 2021. Aunque el juego aún no tiene una fecha de lanzamiento, recientemente se liberó el primer vistazo al regreso del personaje, y en lugar de presentar un emocionante tráiler o un poco de gameplay, solo vimos 38 de segundos de Jim caminando en una playa.

Como pueden ver, el juego será un título en 2D, similar a sus predecesores, y nos da una idea de cómo correrán los juegos en el Intellivision Amico. Sin embargo, no más información se ha revelado y, como ya es costumbre, los fans no esperaron ni un segundo para demostrar su inconformidad ante la calidad del poco material que se presentó.

Vía: Intellivision 


